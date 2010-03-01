This word list covers style and usage guidelines that are specific to Google developer documentation. If the term that you're looking for isn't in this list, then you might find an answer in our other editorial resources, including our preferred dictionary, Merriam-Webster.com. If you're looking for a technical definition, then it's often a good idea to check the authoritative documentation on the topic.

Terminology decisions, including how and when to define or contextualize terms, often require judgments based on factors like your product area, your audience, and prevailing convention. Here are some other pages of this guide that can help you make those types of judgments:

As always, it's fine to deviate from our guidance if that serves your readers better. For more information, see Break the rules.

For more information, see Hyphens.