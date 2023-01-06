Rewatch Google I/O 2024

Rewind and relive Google I/O 2024. Keynotes and sessions are now available on-demand.

Watch on-demand

Start building today

Android logo

Android

Modern tools to help you build experiences that people love across every Android device.
Google Cloud logo

Google Cloud

Build apps faster, make smarter business decisions, and connect people everywhere.
Google AI Studio logo

Google AI Studio

Build generative AI applications quickly with Gemini in Google AI Studio.
ChromeOS logo

Chrome

Modern tools and features that help you build high-quality web experiences.
Play prism

Google Play

Grow your business, improve app quality, engage your audience, and earn revenue.

Firebase logo

Firebase

An app development platform that helps you build and grow apps and games users love.
Keras logo

Keras

Seamless deep learning across TensorFlow, JAX, and PyTorch.
TensorFlow logo

TensorFlow

An end-to-end platform that makes it easy to build and deploy ML models in any environment.
Flutter logo

Flutter

Build, test, and deploy beautiful web, mobile, desktop and embedded apps from one codebase.
Google Ads logo

Google Ads

Promote your website, products, and app to the right users with Google Ads.
Kaggle logo

Kaggle

A platform to share machine learning data sets, explore and build models, and compete in competitions.
Angular logo

Angular

The web development framework for building the future.
View all developer products

What are you developing for?

Select your development focus to find helpful solutions and resources
Develop for a range of audiences and form factors.
Get started
Create fast, secure sites and apps for the open web.
Get started
Access cutting-edge AI models and open source tools for machine learning.
Get started
Simplify and scale end-to-end development.
Get started
Increased rate limits for Gemini 1.5 Flash, 1.5 Flash tuning support (coming soon), JSON schema for model response, and more! Get started in Google AI Studio.
Learn more
Designed to streamline development and enhance app quality, Gemini in Android Studio is now available in Stable, bringing AI-powered coding assistance to 200+ countries and territories.
Learn more
Experience a streamlined development environment for full-stack, multi-platform, and AI-powered apps. Now open to everyone, no waitlist.
Learn more
What's new in Android
Android Studio Jellyfish is here! Dive into cutting-edge AI features like Gemini in Android Studio and seamless services integrations like Android Device Streaming.
Download now
Grow your knowledge through online and in-person developer events.
View events
Keep up with Google technology. Sharpen skills and master new ones.
Start learning
Meet a diverse network, no matter where you are on your developer journey.
Explore communities