Get certified
Google for Developers Certification lets you demonstrate your proficiency and skill. After you pass a certification exam, you can use your certification to promote yourself to the communities, projects, and employers that are important to you.
Google Play Store Listing Certificate
Your app's store listing is the first opportunity you have to make a lasting impression with users. Built for those in digital mobile marketing, the Google Play Store List Certificate exam tests foundational knowledge of digital mobile marketing best practices for those building store listings in Google Play Console.
Associate Android Developer
The Associate Android Developer exam demonstrates the type of skill that an entry-level Android Developer should have as they begin their career. By passing this performance-based exam and earning the Associate Android Developer Certification, you prove that you're competent and skilled in tasks that a developer typically performs. The exam is now also offered to be taken in Kotlin, as well as Java!
TensorFlow Developer Certificate
The TensorFlow Developer Certificate exam tests a developer's foundational knowledge of integrating machine learning into tools and applications. The certificate program requires an understanding of building TensorFlow models using Computer Vision, Convolutional Neural Networks, Natural Language Processing, and real-world image data and strategies.