Gemini Developer Solutions

Solve real-world challenges with Google's recommended architectures and Gemini-powered solutions.

Learn how Antigravity and AI skills can generate web games in minutes with best practices skills and deployment workflows to an online games portal powered by Firebase and Google Cloud.

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Learn how to use Google Cloud with cutting-edge agentic technologies to create a simulation for a city looking to plan and host a marathon.

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Learn how to create an AI-powered educational game focused on vibe-coding and agentic characters using Angular, PhaserJS, Gemini and Gemma.

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A smartphone with the Android logo on its screen with stars floating around it

Androidify yourself, with a selfie + AI using this modern Android app that combines Jetpack Compose for a stunning UI, the power of Gemini and Firebase for AI-driven features, and the use of CameraX for a seamless camera experience, all designed to be adaptive across various devices.

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Smartphone showing a play button, surrounded by a carton of popcorn and stylized flower petals

Explore a full-stack architecture that combines a Next.JS frontend with a SQL database and Firebase Data Connect backend, using a Genkit agent, vector search and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) for intelligent, data-driven responses.

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A pencil and a stylized landscape of a tree on a floating island.

Build dynamic web experiences that use Gemini, Imagen, and Veo to create real time responses to user's drawings. Explore the architecture that integrates a Gemini, Functions, and Firestore backend with Angular and PhaserJS on Firebase Hosting.

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An image of a coffee mug with a web browser page and chat interface in the background

Build agentic experiences with Firebase and Google Cloud. Explore Genkit-powered agents that can respond to multimodal user inputs, use tool calling to orchestrate complex tasks and include human-in-the-loop flows.

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An image of an arrow moving across a landscape with a mountain in the center

Explore the GenKit and Flutter based architecture for building a multi-platform app that seamlessly integrates AI input with Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG).

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Abstract lines in Android colors indicating AI

Learn how to use Gemini in Android Studio, Firebase and Google technologies to build an engaging Android app.

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Crossword of words on a black background with the names of Google mascots including Firebase Sparky, Chrome Dino, Android Robot, and Flutter Dash

Learn how the Google engineering teams created a multiplayer crossword using Gemini, Flutter, and Firebase.

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Abstract lines in Google Chrome colors indicating AI

Learn how to use the Gemini API and the Google Gen AI SDK to prototype generative AI for web apps.

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An image of a game controller with a web browser page in the background

Learn how generative AI can be used in different stages of game development from preproduction to in-game solutions using Gemini AI and Gemma model.

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Learn how to use the multimodal features of the Gemini model to analyze HTML documents and image files for the purpose of adding accessible descriptions to a webpage in a NodeJS script.

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