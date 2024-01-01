The Women Techmakers program is now with Technovation, a trusted organization dedicated to empowering girls and women in STEM. To learn more about the program, please visit Technovation here and subscribe to their newsletter for updates.
Stay organized with collections
Save and categorize content based on your preferences.
[[["Easy to understand","easyToUnderstand","thumb-up"],["Solved my problem","solvedMyProblem","thumb-up"],["Other","otherUp","thumb-up"]],[["Missing the information I need","missingTheInformationINeed","thumb-down"],["Too complicated / too many steps","tooComplicatedTooManySteps","thumb-down"],["Out of date","outOfDate","thumb-down"],["Samples / code issue","samplesCodeIssue","thumb-down"],["Other","otherDown","thumb-down"]],[],[],[]]