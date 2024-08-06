Contacts API Migration Guide

The Contacts API was turned down on January 19, 2022. Use this guide to learn about changes to fields, endpoints, and authorization scopes as you migrate to the People API.

Overview

The People API has the same functionality as the legacy Contacts API for all features, with the following exceptions for Other Contacts:

Administrators have read-only permissions for "Other Contacts" through the new scope. As sending mutate/write signals back to "Other Contacts" is not supported, your users will have to add the Other Contact as a My Contact if they wish to update its data fields.

Only basic contact information for "Other Contacts" can be read through the API. For example, full name, email address, and phone number.

Additionally, the old Contacts scope ( https://www.google.com/m8/feeds ), which provided access to both personal contacts and directory information, is replaced by the following scopes:

To access personal contacts: https://www.googleapis.com/auth/contacts

To access directory information: https://www.googleapis.com/auth/directory.readonly

Note: The Domain Shared Contacts API is not affected by these changes.

Fields Mapping

Read

Requires https://www.googleapis.com/auth/contacts or https://www.googleapis.com/auth/contacts.readonly scope.

Read a single specific contact people.get

Read several specific contacts people.getBatchGet

Read contacts using people.connections.list

Mutate

Requires https://www.googleapis.com/auth/contacts scope. Mutates all contact fields except photos.

Create a contact using people.createContact

Update an existing contact using people.updateContact

Delete a contact using people.deleteContact .

Photo Mutate

Requires https://www.googleapis.com/auth/contacts scope.

Update a contact photo using people.updateContactPhoto .

. Delete a contact photo using people.deleteContactPhoto .

Read

Other contacts are read-only and only names , emailAddresses , and phoneNumbers fields are returned.

Requires https://www.googleapis.com/auth/contacts.other.readonly scope.

Read other contacts using otherContacts.list .

Copy

Requires https://www.googleapis.com/auth/contacts.other.readonly and https://www.googleapis.com/auth/contacts scopes.

Copy other contacts using otherContacts.copyOtherContactToMyContactsGroup .

Global Address List Endpoints

Requires https://www.googleapis.com/auth/directory.readonly scope.

List all directory contacts and profiles people.listDirectoryPeople .

. Search directory contacts and profiles people.searchDirectoryPeople .

Fields Mapping

Contacts API Contact Group Field People API Contact Group Field atom:updated metadata.updateTime atom:title name atom:content name gd:deleted metadata.deleted systemGroup groupType=SYSTEM_CONTACT_GROUP

Endpoints

Read

Requires https://www.googleapis.com/auth/contacts or https://www.googleapis.com/auth/contacts.readonly scope.

Get a specific contact group using people.contactGroups.get

List contact groups using people.contactGroups.list

Mutate

Requires https://www.googleapis.com/auth/contacts scope.

Create a contact group using people.contactGroups.create

Update a contact group using people.contactGroups.update

Delete a contact group using people.contactGroups.delete

Add or remove contacts from the contact group using people.contactGroups.members.modify Note: memberships field using You can also modify contact group memberships by updating a contact'sfield using people.updateContact

Authorization scopes

The legacy scope https://www.google.com/m8/feeds is an alias for the https://www.googleapis.com/auth/contacts scope. This means that existing oauth grants with the legacy scope will work for any endpoints in People API that require the https://www.googleapis.com/auth/contacts scope. Reading and writing contacts and contact groups will work with the legacy scope.

People API requires new scopes to access "Other Contacts" or Directory data. See details above for the scopes required.

For more details, see Authorize Requests.

Client libraries