Sandboxing untrusted code is useful when you have to rely on third-party developed software where you don't have access to source code, or you don't have resources to perform a source code assessment. Sandboxing can also be useful as an additional security boundary for your own code.

Depending on your use case, different tools are available for code containment. The table below gives an overview of different products and their applicable use case. Some of these products are used within Google and developed by Google engineers.

Sandbox2 and Sandboxed API are two products developed by the Google security team's sandboxing division.