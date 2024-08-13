Choose your integration below to continue!

Actions Center content is now organized and customized by integration type. Select the appropriate integration to view the information you are looking for.

Actions Center integrations

Enable appointments for local service providers.

Integrations:

RedirectE2E (Legacy)Business Link (Legacy)

Enable restaurant None reservations and waitlists.

Integrations:

E2EWaitlistsBusiness Link

Enable food takeout and delivery services.

Integrations:

RedirectE2E

Enable appointments for healthcare services.

Integrations:

Appointments

Enable booking as a feature for local service advertisers.

Integrations:

RedirectE2E

Enable pick-up and delivery for retail merchants.

Integrations:

Business Link