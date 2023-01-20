Camera from Google Update

Thank you for your interest in Camera from Google (formerly, Camera Go). As of December 2022, we are no longer accepting new devices. We encourage you to explore the Android Camera APIs to build high quality, performant Android camera experiences.
Last updated 2023-01-20 UTC.
