Market your Google-certified products as "Street View ready"

Street View is one of Google’s most popular brands and among the best-known within 360 and VR industries. Through this program, developers can leverage this brand when marketing products that have been verified and certified by Google as compatible. Certification can be gained if your product meets any one of the four standards outlined below.

Street View mobile ready

360 cameras that can publish Street View from a mobile app—without requiring a desktop workflow
Mobile-ready specs

Street View auto ready

Street View app-compatible 360 cameras tailored for vehicle-based collection with the highest accuracy
auto-ready specs

Street View vr ready

360 cameras or systems that collect geometry in addition to generating sets of connected 360 photos
vr-ready specs

Street View workflow ready

Publishing utilities—sometimes bundled with cameras—that can upload to Street View accounts
workflow-ready specs

Product evaluation

To begin, review the certification specifications above that best match your product. When you’re ready to submit a compatible product for certification review—or if you have questions in the meantime—let us know!
Badge use and general promotion

After your product is certified, you’ll then be welcome to use a certification badge, subject to our branding guidelines. We may choose to promote your product within our website and app or discuss additional co-promotion opportunities with you.
