Market your Google-certified products as "Street View ready"
Street View is one of Google’s most popular brands and among the best-known within 360 and VR industries. Through this program, developers can leverage this brand when marketing products that have been verified and certified by Google as compatible. Certification can be gained if your product meets any one of the four standards outlined below.
Street View mobile ready
360 cameras that can publish Street View from a mobile app—without requiring a desktop workflow
Street View auto ready
Street View app-compatible 360 cameras tailored for vehicle-based collection with the highest accuracy
Street View vr ready
360 cameras or systems that collect geometry in addition to generating sets of connected 360 photos
Street View workflow ready
Publishing utilities—sometimes bundled with cameras—that can upload to Street View accounts
Product evaluation
To begin, review the certification specifications above that best match your product. When you’re ready to submit a compatible product for certification review—or if you have questions in the meantime—let us know!
Badge use and general promotion
After your product is certified, you’ll then be welcome to use a certification badge, subject to our branding guidelines. We may choose to promote your product within our website and app or discuss additional co-promotion opportunities with you.