If ML Kit’s Base APIs don’t cover your use cases, you can always bring your own existing TensorFlow Lite models. Just upload your model, and we’ll take care of hosting and serving it to your app.

ML Kit acts as an API layer to your custom model, making it easy to run and use. In addition to deploying your models, we are releasing an experimental model compression flow that aims to reduce model size (up to orders of magnitudes) while maintaining similar accuracy. Sign up at g.co/firebase/signup

And if you’re new to machine learning and want more information on custom models for mobile, you can learn more about TensorFlow Lite.