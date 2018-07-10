ML Universal Guides

Machine Learning Guides
Simple step-by-step walkthroughs to solve common machine learning problems using best practices.
Rules of ML
Become a better machine learning engineer by following these machine learning best practices used at Google. This compendium of 43 rules provides guidance on when to use machine learning to solve a problem, how to deploy a machine learning pipeline, how to launch and maintain a machine learning system, and what to do when your system reaches a plateau.
Text classification
This comprehensive guide provides a walkthrough to solving text classification problems using machine learning. Learn the high-end workflow for text classification, how to choose the right model for your problem, and how to implement your model using TensorFlow.
